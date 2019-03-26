Plantronics BD0900751 / 61635-102 UK Wall Mount AC Power Adapter 9V 818mA

Plantronics BD0900751 / 61635-102 UK Wall Mount AC Power Adapter 9V 818mA
Model: BD0900751
P/N: 61635-102
In good condition and In full working order
Included:
1 x Plantronics BD0900751 / 61635-102 UK Wall Mount AC Power Adapter 9V 818mA

More Info:
Type : Power Supply
Brand: Plantronics
Model Number: BD0900751
Part Number: 61635-102
Input: 230VAC 50Hz 80mA
Output: 9VDC 750mA

Plantronics BD0900751 / 61635-102 UK Wall Mount AC Power Adapter 9V 818mA