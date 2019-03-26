Plantronics BD0900751 / 61635-102 UK Wall Mount AC Power Adapter 9V 818mA
Plantronics BD0900751 / 61635-102 UK Wall Mount AC Power Adapter 9V 818mA
Model: BD0900751
P/N: 61635-102
In good condition and In full working order
Included:
1 x Plantronics BD0900751 / 61635-102 UK Wall Mount AC Power Adapter 9V 818mA
More Info:
Type : Power Supply
Brand: Plantronics
Model Number: BD0900751
Part Number: 61635-102
Input: 230VAC 50Hz 80mA
Output: 9VDC 750mA
Masterplug MVA1200 UK Plug Multi-Voltage 3V-12V 900mA-1200mA AC Power Adapter
Masterplug MVA1200 UK Plug Multi-Voltage 3V-12V 900mA-1200mA AC Power Adapter
Model Number: MVA1200
In good condition and In full working order
Included:
1 x Iomega Z ...
mpw T41-12-500D-3 98-1-12-007 UK Main AC Power Adapter Charger 12V 500mA
mpw T41-12-500D-3 98-1-12-007 UK Main AC Power Adapter Charger 12V 500mA
In Good Condition
Included:
1 x mpw T41-12-500D-3 98-1-12-007 UK Main AC Power Adapter Charger 12V 500m ...
Netgear AC Power Adapter 12V 1.2A – Model: PWR-002-008
Netgear AC Power Adapter 12V 1.2A
Model: PWR-002-008
In good working condition
Includes:
1 x Netgear AC Power Adapter 12V 1.2A – Model: PWR-002-008
Nokia AC Power Adapter 5.0V 800mA UK Plug – Type: AC-5X
Nokia AC Power Adapter 5.0V 800mA UK Plug – Type: AC-5X
Type: AC-5X
In good working condition
Includes:
1 x Nokia AC Power Adapter 5.0V 800mA UK Plug – Type: AC-5X
OEM AC Power Adapter 230V 50Hz 95mA 9V 1A – Model No. AA-091AD
OEM AC Power Adapter 230V 50Hz 95mA 9V 1A
Model No. AA-091AD
In Good Condition
Full Working Order
Includes
1 x OEM AC Power Adapter 230V 50Hz 95mA 9V 1A – Model No. AA-091AD
Original Cisco Linksys UK Plug AC Power Adapter Charger 10W 5V 2A
Model: PSM11R-050
In good working condition
Included:
1 x Original Cisco Linksys PSM11R-050 UK Plug AC Power Adapter Charger 10W 5V 2A
More Info:
Item specifics
Output Type:
DC
Brand Na ...
Phihong AC Power Adapter 5V 1A / 12V 0.7A / 12V – 0.2A – Model: PSA30U-301S
Phihong AC Power Adapter 5V 1A / 12V 0.7A / 12V – 0.2A Model: PSA30U-301S In good working condition supplied with mains power cable
Includes:
1 x Phihong AC ...
Replacement HP/Compaq PPP009S, PPP009H Laptop 65W AC Power Adapter 20V 3.25A
Replacement HP/Compaq PPP009S, PPP009H Laptop 65W AC Power Adapter 20V 3.25A
Series: PPP009S, PPP009H
In good condition and in full working order
Supplied with mains power ...
Sceptre PS-303-6 Switching AC Manis Power Adapter 5V 6A 59.4W
Sceptre PS-303-6 Switching AC Manis Power Adapter 5V 6A 59.4W
PS-303-6
In good working condition supplied with mains power cable
Included:
1 x Sceptre PS-303-6 Switching AC Manis Power ...
Sony AC Power Supply Adapter 100-240V 1.5A 50-60Hz 16V 3.75A – PCGA-AC16V1
Sony AC Power Supply Adapter 100-240V 1.5A 50-60Hz 16V 3.75A
P/N PCGA-AC16V1
In Good Condition
Full Working Order with power cable
Includes
1 x Sony AC Power Supply ...
Sony AC-E455F AC Power Adapter 4.5V 500mA 6W UK 3 Pin
Sony AC-E455F AC Power Adapter 4.5V 500mA 6W UK 3 Pin
In Good Condition
Full Working Order
Includes
1 x Sony AC-E455F AC Power Adapter 4.5V 500mA 6W UK 3 Pin
Stontronics Linited AC Power Adapter 5V 1000mA 5VA 17W – Model: 0501000RBS
Stontronics Linited AC Power Adapter 5V 1000mA 5VA 17W
Model: 0501000RBS
In good working condition
Includes:
1 x Stontronics Linited AC Power Adapter 5V 1000mA 5VA 17W ...
Sunpower AC Power Adapter 100-240V 1A 47-66Hz 9V 1.67A – Model No. MA15-090
Sunpower AC Power Adapter 100-240V 1A 47-66Hz 9V 1.67A
Model No. MA15-090
In Good Condition
Full Working Order with mains power cable
Includes
1 x Sunpower AC Power ...
Tiger Power ADP-5501 3 Pin Receipt Printer AC Power Adapter 55W 24V 2.3A
Tiger Power 3 Pin Receipt Printer AC Power Adapter 55W 24V 2.3A
Model: ADP-5501
In Good Condition
Included:
1 x Tiger Power ADP-5501 3 Pin Receipt Printer AC Power Adapter 55W ...
TPV Display Technology AC Power Adapter 12V 3.0A – Model: ADPC1236
TPV Display Technology AC Power Adapter 12V 3.0A Model: ADPC1236 In good working condition supplied with mains power cable
Includes:
1 x TPV Display Technology AC Power Adapter 1 ...
NEW 12V 350mA Yinli Electronics YL-41-120350D AC Adapter
Specifications:
MODEL: YL-41-120350D
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 12V 350mA
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country）
C ...
New Dell OEM XPS 18 (1810) AC Power Adapter 65 Watt – 74VT4
Genuine Dell OEM AC Power Adapter power supply.
65-watt Power Adapter charger with Power Cord for the Dell XPS 18 (1810) all in one desktop system,
Compatible Dell Laptops:
-Inspiron ...
NEW 12V 350mA Yinli Electronics YL-41-120350D AC Adapter [NEW 12V 350mA Yinli Electronics ] ,Cheap High quality NEW 12V 350mA Yinli Electronics YL-41-120350D AC Adapter [NEW 12V 350mA Yinli Electronics ] : AC Power Adapter, AC Power Adapter by uspower ...
Logitech AU05V350T AC Power Supply Charger Adapter
This is a Genuine Original Logitech AU05V350T Power supply Charger Adapter, Logitech AU05V350T Power supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warra ...
Logitech AU055V150T AC Power Supply Charger Adapter
This is a Genuine Original Logitech AU055V150T AC Power Adapter, The Logitech AU055V150T AC Power Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.
Once we hav ...
Logitech P925BW06025AB66 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter
This is a Genuine Original Logitech P925BW06025AB66 Power supply Charger Adapter, Logitech P925BW06025AB66 Power supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free ...