Tiger Power ADP-5501 3 Pin Receipt Printer AC Power Adapter 55W 24V 2.3A
Tiger Power 3 Pin Receipt Printer AC Power Adapter 55W 24V 2.3A
Model: ADP-5501
In Good Condition

Included:
1 x Tiger Power ADP-5501 3 Pin Receipt Printer AC Power Adapter 55W 24V 2.3A
More Info: Tiger Power ADP-5501 3Pin AC Adapter 24VDC 2.3A 55W mini din 9mm Power supply POS RECEIPT PRINTER

Tiger Power ADP-5501 3Pin AC Adapter 24VDC 2.3A 55W mini din 9mm

Condition: used – Working

Manufacturer: Tiger Lead Year Ent.
Model: ADP-5501

INPUT: 100/240V, 50/60Hz, 1.5A

OUTPUT: 24V 2.3A 55W

Connector: Round Mini Din 3Pin

Compatible with: Point of sale (POS) RECEIPT PRINTER

Tiger Power ADP-5501 3 Pin Receipt Printer AC Power Adapter 55W 24V 2.3A