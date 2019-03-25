New Dell OEM XPS 18 (1810) AC Power Adapter 65 Watt – 74VT4
Genuine Dell OEM AC Power Adapter power supply.
65-watt Power Adapter charger with Power Cord for the Dell XPS 18 (1810) all in one desktop system,
Compatible Dell Laptops:
-Inspiron 14 (7437), 11 (3147), 13 (7347), 13 (7348), 11 (3148), 15 (3551), 15 (5558), 15 (3558), 15 (5559), 14 (3452), 15 (5552), 15 (7568), 17 (5755), 17 (5759), 15 (5551), 15 (5568)
-XPS 13 (L321X), XPS 12 (9Q23), XPS 13 (L322X), XPS 18 (1810), XPS 12 (9Q33), XPS 11 (9P33), XPS 13 (9343), XPS 18 (1820), XPS 13 (9360)
-Vostro 15 (3558), 14 (3458)
Dell PN: 74VT4, 074VT4
Specifications:
– 100-240V 50/60Hz Input.
– Output 19.5 VDC @ 3.34A.
– Dell P/N: 74VT4, 074VT4
– Alt P/N’s: PA-1650-2D3; LA65NS2-01
– PA-12 Family
– 65-watt