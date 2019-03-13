Fanservice Reveals Lazy Storytelling– Natsu and Lucy scheming to make an unexpected surprise attack on an enemy
CBR’s OP Nonpowered Anime Characters
Seriously the Most Broken Powers in Anime | Anime Amino
A post a from a previous site talking about Mewtwo’s Birthday
Möbius Dust Anime Proposal
Hajime Shinagawa Author
50 Years of Shouen Jump Celebration through Jump Force
Debut of New Boruto Credits
Funimation and Fanbase Scandal- Vic Mignogna and Dragonbox release from Funimation
Violet evergarden
One on the best anime that you may like
Crunchyroll & Funimstion Ending Reveals Removed Seasons
Check this post out with a Naruto Mirror Run Cosplay
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures Fandom
Black Lagoon Fumimation Channel YouTube
Untitled — After watching the show of The Rising of the…
Black Butler Amino Anime Article How to Credit
Anime Club at Reynolds Community College is Hosting a Anime Convention and it needs help
Untitled — A Creator Deserving of All Praise
The creator of…
Untitled — One Piece: Stampede
I am really excited to see…
Emotional Differences Collaboration First Place Winner
Giving Credit When Credit is Do
Saitama is one of the most overpowered anime characters that comes to my mind. There is no enemy who has got him to go all out or be called his equal in any way. He is so worried about using his full power that he holds back. Who knows what his true p ...
One Piece Unexpected Ally
I´m sad the anime is over. I hope the light novel is not.
1 Hour – Best Music for Relaxing-Studying Vol.1 | Anime Edition – YouTube