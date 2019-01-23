New Phihong 24V 2.5A PSAC60M-240-R Power Supply PSAC60M Series AC DC adapter

Product Description
Brand: Phihong
P/N: PSAC60M-240-R
Model No.:
Input: 100-240VAC 50-60Hz
Output: 24V 2.5A

Intelligent chip inside
Output Protection: Complete OVP, OCP, SCP Protect
OVP: Over Voltage output Protection
OCP: Over Current output Protection
SCP: Short Circuit output Protection
High efficiency and low power consumption
In great working condition
Safety Approval: CE, CCC, RoHS

Package Included:
1xAC ADAPTER
1XPower Cord

