Genuine Thomson DC19V 200ma PC-1920-DUL Class 2 transformer AC/DC adapter

Product Description
Brand: Thomson
P/N:
Model No.: PC-1920-DUL
Input: AC120V 60Hz 6W
Output:DC19V 200ma

Package Included:
1xAC ADAPTER

Genuine Thomson DC19V 200ma PC-1920-DUL Class 2 transformer AC/DC adapter