Caricabatterie Adattatore Alimentatore per Asus 19.5V 9.23A 180W G75VW
http://www.batteria-alimentatore.com/asus-195v-923a-180w-g75vw-p-15037.html

http://www.batteria-alimentatore.com/asus-195v-923a-180w-g75vw-p-15037.html