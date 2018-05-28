Believing is the reason why are we fighting….
-Akame ga kill
Be brave and fear nothing….
-Erza Scarlet
War is not the only solution in every problem….
In every light there is darkness,
in every darkness there is light
Want a fight?
I’ll give you a war….
WHO IS THE HOT ASS PERSON DOING HERE!!!!
You didn’t win this war did ya think
You have to go pass me he he he
You killed my brother I kill you
ケンゾー iPhone10 ペアケース KENZO iPhone8 カバー アイホンx 虎ケース リング/ストラップ付き
HELLO PEOPLE!!!!
please check out my fanfic:https://www.wattpad.com/570871789-the-day-before-and-after-us-intro-the-beginning
[MV] Henry – It’s You (While You Were Sleeping OST Part 2) 당신이 잠든 사이에 OST Part 2 – YouTube
When dragon ball z episode doesn’t go on live