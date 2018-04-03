Sign Up
Login
Login
Discover
Popular
Anime Favorites
Manga Favorites
Artists’ Alley
Collectables
Cosplay
Crafts & Hobbies
Gaming
Japan
Kawaii
Everything
Top Users
Help
Lost Your Password?
Mobile Tips
Desktop Tips
About
Community Rules
Terms of Service
Copyright Policy
Contact Us
Sign Up
Your Anime Visual Discovery Tool
4
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Reddit
Share on Google+
Share on Pinterest
Embed
I so SHIP
#anime #animelover
kawaii
Ship
Follow
Fluffiees
• 10 hours ago
54 Pins • 19 Followers
Post Comment
Follow Board
Pinned onto
Nothing much
Likes
×
Embed
px -Image Width
px -Image Height
<div style='padding-bottom: 2px;line-height:0px;'><a href='http://pin.anime.com/pin/43790/' target='_blank'><img src='http://pin.anime.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/labs-15227758118gkn4.jpg' border='0' width='300' height='250' /></a></div><div style='float:left;padding-top:0px;padding-bottom:0px;'><p style='font-size:10px;color:#76838b;'>Source: <a style='text-decoration:underline;font-size:10px;color:#76838b;' href=''></a> via <a style='text-decoration:underline;font-size:10px;color:#76838b;' href='http://pin.anime.com/user/rin_203' target='_blank'>Fluffiees</a> on <a style='text-decoration:underline;color:#76838b;' href='http://pin.anime.com/' target='_blank'>pin.anime.com</a></p></div>
×
Report
Pin reported. Thank you for your submission.
Search for More Anime
Search
Nothing much
17 pins
Follow Board
Related Pins
Ladies <3
4
Fluffiees
Foodwars <3
Anime.com this is one amazing app
cupcake0108
pin.anime.com is the best
CRAZY!!!
13
2
Fluffiees
Kiss him not me!!
<3
12
Fluffiees
Kiss him not me!!
Fairy!!!
10
Fluffiees
Fairytale chibi
;)Smile <3
5
Fluffiees
Gif
I love this cool cute anime.
1
2
Jessie.anime.pics
❤️Cute anime❤️
Manga Origami: Easy Techniques for Creating 20 Super-Cute Characters: Marcio Hideshi Noguchi, Seth Friedman: 9781580934602: Amazon.com: Books
animemiz
Origami
my favorite!
1
4
emmi_peace
My Favorite Anime
nails
2
PinkVodka
My Favorite Anime
×
Welcome
Connect with:
Username or Email
Password (
Forgot?
)
or
Sign Up
Top
You need to enable Javascript.