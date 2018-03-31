soy un ghoul no la mborta la hente que moeie y viber soy asi asi asi
When you own your place your death is near
Blend S Kaho Hinata Blue Anime Cosplay Costumes Maid Dress Outfit
The Seven Deadly Sins Elizabeth Liones Crop Top Skrit Uniform Cosplay Costume
When you forget to pull up your pants
When you find your love and he found his too but they never be together
When your in a happy mood you need to dance
When your mom forgot about your sandwich
When your a dog or wolf person you be them
If I die I need my brush my hair and my lipstick for beuaty
Your 1st roller coaster ride and you curse at your dad
When your thinking you think sucking things
When you want to be jeffy but you don’t know if he has 2 pencils