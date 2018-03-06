Best Friends for life. BFFL
I have to say all of the pins I post I love. You may not love all of my post or even some but that is your opinion not mine.
I love it it is so cute! o.o
Soooo cute I love bunnies they are even more cute in real life not in a picture! ;)
They are so pretty I am melting inside! o.o
#BFF for life liana and Marbella 😉
Yeah, sure, I “totally” would never do this… DONT JUDGE ME.
This is your dreams don’t regect it
What are you doing you creep
How dare you. “He won’t go he can’t do it on his own”
When your game doesn’t save
Please don’t hurt me you creep
It gets on my nerves sometimes
Justice is about to be served
This is me and my mom. And the my brothers are WHATEVER