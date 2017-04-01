Wiseup HD Portable P2P Mini Wifi Mini DV Player

I’m moving to Japan!!!!!!! BYE MOM!!!!!!! *realizes she has no money goes to a corner and cry* WHY JAPAN!!!!!!
Charlotte Opening / OP – “Bravely You” by Lia – YouTube
Noragami Aragoto OP – “Hey Kids!!” | ENGLISH ver | AmaLee – YouTube
Noragami Aragoto Opening – Kyouran Hey Kids!! (Synthesia) – YouTube
Attack On Titan Opening 1 English Dub – YouTube
Cat hat gashapon machine spotted in Japan at the Yodobashi-Akiba Megastore ガシャポン
A Tochigi hotel is offering an alpaca for wedding ceremonies!
The Simpsons go anime – animated gif
When GIFs Meet Traditional Japanese Art
Sailor Moon inspired Cup Noodle commercial 日本合味道杯麵最新廣告。 – YouTube Video